Police have been instructed to prevent any unlawful assemblies around the country.

“Our directorate of crime intelligence working with other stakeholders have picked credible information of plans by selected groups and individuals to hold unlawful processions and assemblies as a way of expressing discontent against the surge in commodity prices and fuel,” said police spokesperson Fred Enanga in a security press briefing in Kampala.

Enanga said police had been instructed not to allow unlawful assemblies protesting the prevailing economic challenges because the protests maybe used as cover to incite violence.

“We have a country that has remained peaceful and calm for the last eighteen months without encountering any violent protests and unrest in the country we shall definitely stop instigators of violence, arrest them and have them prosecuted in courts of law,” he said.

He urged event organisers planning to hold any processions in the country to notify the police about their meetings.

Enanga pointed out that if organisers work with the police, their activities shall be regulated but those who want to work outside the law will definitely suffer consequences.

“All our territorial commanders have been instructed not to allow any unlawful assemblies to occur and take action aimed at apprehending the agitators and instigators of these unlawful assemblies,” he said.

Adding that “This is aimed to ensure the rights of the majority Ugandans to life liberty and property not to be deprived by a group of self-centred activists and politicians.”