The NRM Secretary General, Richard Todwong has flown to Germany to among others help dispel “opposition propaganda”, the ruling party has said.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, Todwong was delegated by President Museveni who is also the national chairman for the ruling party and was accompanied by the party Director for Foreign Affairs Maj. (Rtd) Awich Pollar

“While in Germany, Todwong will address a three-day conference attended by the NRM Party members in the diaspora. The meeting is scheduled for this Friday to Sunday,” the statement said.

“Awich Pollar further stated that the conference will give them an opportunity to create more party visibility, clear the misconceptions by the opposition propagandists, lure investors into Uganda and seek audience with different development partners among many other objectives.”

According to the ruling party, the conference to be held in Munich City will also attract participants from United Kingdom, Netherlands, Sweden, Turkey, Dubai, Norway and South Africa among others.

The development comes on the backdrop of reports that authorities in Germany had halted the NRM diaspora convention that was scheduled to be held in Munich.

The convention was supposed to be held between July 1-3, 2022 but the mayor of Munich, Dieter Reiter halted it after receiving a letter of protest from Ugandan activist, Kakwenza Rukirabashaija.

“While there is no freedom of expression, assembly and among other civil liberties, the chamchas of the brute NRM government who are always bankrolled to sanitise the evils of Gen. Yoweri Museveni through glorifying violence, are the same people who have been given visas and welcomed in this beautiful country, Germany where freedom of citizens is held in high regard…” Kakwenza said in his letter to the Munich mayor.

In response, the Munich mayor said, “Of course, a ruthlessly and brutally acting regime must not be offered a stage on which it can blatantly conduct its public relations. After consultation with the provider of the social facility in which the event was to take place, we can assure you that the contract for the transfer of the premises was not concluded and thus the event in the facility does not come about.”

It is however not clear whether this issue is among those whose air the NRM Secretary General will clear while in Germany.