Charles Ogwang, the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) for Bukwo District, who was brutally murdered over the weekend had been reported to the line minister for Local Government for allegedly behaving awkwardly, involving himself in corruption and conniving with thieves.

Ogwang was sprinkled with bullets and his car was torched on Saturday at Kiryowa, Mabanda, Bombo Road near Banu Petrol Station.

A Kampala Metropolitan Police statement indicated that the motive of the assassins that took out Ogwang was not known.

However, a letter from Julius Moses Chelimo, the Bukwo District Chairman dated 11th June 2022 reports Ogwang to the Minister of Local Government for being a perpetual absentee and behaving very “strangely” and being a “follower of lucifer”.

Chelimo notes that whereas the regime of Swaibu Balaba was terrible as far as fighting corruption is concerned, Ogwang’s regime was despicable.

Chelimo accuses Ogwang is being absent without notice and becoming arrogant when asked about his whereabouts.

“When I call him to inquire about his whereabouts for official duty. He either becomes arrogant or constantly deceives,” Chelimo claims.

He also accuses Ogwang of working with the District Human Resource officer to “chop” salaries of his (Chelimo’s) relatives without justifiable cause.

“His ( Ogwang’s) assumption of office has made much of the local government land to be grabbed. He connives with land grabbers. When called upon, does not take action,” Chelimo notes.

In further notes, Chelimo accused Ogwang of buying off councillors to pass matters of his interest and influencing the District Service Commission to hire people of his choice, as well as exhibiting bias in the allocation of contracts for the district.

Chelimo requested that the government relieve Ogwang of his duties immediately because his interest is in making money rather than serving. He added that staff at the district offices would lay down their tools if the government did not expel Ogwang.