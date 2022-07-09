Police in Kasangati are investigating the circumstances under which the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) for Bukwo District, Charles Ogwang was shot and his car set ablaze.

The incident happened last night at 11:00 am at Kiryowa, Mabanda, Bombo Road near Banu Petrol Station.

It is reported that several gunshots were heard at the hour, and police officers from both Matuga and Kasangati police stations responded by dashing to the scene.

On reaching the scene, officers found a vehicle registration number UG 0865Z up in flames, and Ogwang was still inside it but injured. It is believed that the bullets lit up the car.

“The Police fire prevention and rescue services responded and managed to extinguish the burning vehicle,” a statement from Kampala Metropolitan Police reads in part.

“It is alleged that while Ogwang was travelling in the said motor vehicle, unidentified assailants shot at him several times causing injuries to him, first responders from a nearby clinic had to rush him to Bombo Military Hospital where he succumbed to the bullet injuries this morning at around 4 am,” the statement continues.

Police state that the motive of the assailants is not yet known, but investigations have been launched.

Ogwang became CAO for Bukwo after his predecessor Swaib Balaba was relieved of his duties by Local Government Minister Raphael Magyezi over alleged abuse of office and corruption.

During his first days in office, Ogwang interdicted four officers over alleged embezzlement and mismanagement of public funds.