President Museveni has extended contracts for five police directors at the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP), the Nile Post has learnt.

A few months ago, several police directors including, Asan Kasingye, the Chief Political Commissar, Abbas Byakagaba, the director of Counter Terrorism, Erasmus Twaruhukwa, the director Legal and Human Rights, Andrew Sorowen, the director for Welfare, John Ndungutse, the police attaché to Uganda’s Embassy in Nairobi, Joseph Mugisa, the director for Fire Prevention and Rescue Services, Edward Ochom, the director for Operations and Haruna Isabirye, the police attaché to Uganda’s embassy in New York among others applied to have their contracts renewed.

The renewal was pending a green light from the president who is also the appointing authority.

This website has however learnt that the president has finally responded by extending contracts of some of the directors.

“It is confirmed, the contracts for Byakagaba(Abbas), Ndungutse(John), Brig Ddamulira(Christopher), Maj Gen Kamunanwire(Jesse) and Brig Golooba(Godfrey) have been extended by H.E the president,” a source familiar with the matter told this website but on condition of anonymity without giving much details.

The source was however silent on the fate of other directors including AIGP Sorowen, Kasingye, Ochom and Mugisa among others who also applied for extension of their contracts.

AIGP Kasingye has since handed over office to his deputy after expiry of his contract

The contracts

Source familiar with the matter say the president was moved by the “exceptional” performance of some of the Police directors, prompting the renewal of their contracts.

For example, Brig Christopher Ddamulira, the director of Crime Intelligence in the Police Force has performed well in his position since his 2019 deployment from the UPDF where he worked as the deputy Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) director for counter terrorism.

Ddamulira was appointed in the position, thanks to his vast knowledge and experience in intelligence gathering for many years, having previous served in the same position in Somalia under the AMISOM with UPDF during the time when the late Lt Gen Paul Lokech was the commander of the Ugandan troops.

This vast knowledge and experience gathered through the years has been applied by Brig Ddamulira in helping fighting criminality while serving as the Police Crime Intelligence Director.

For example, his unit has been instrumental in dismantling ADF sleeper cells in the country working together with CMI, since last year’s bomb attacks in the city.

Several suspects have either been put out of action or arrested during these operations that are still ongoing as Ugandan security seeks to wipe out all ADF cells in the country.

For example, last month, the Crime Intelligence announced the arrest of 24 people suspected to be funders of ADF activities in the country.

These were part of a criminal network in involved in several attacks, mostly targeting foreigners moving with huge sums of money whom they attack and after the robberies, the proceeds would allegedly go towards financing of ADF activities including recruitment of future terrorist fighters and also cover welfare costs of families of ADF fighters.

With the Flying Squad Unit now put under his command as the Crime Intelligence Director, Brig Ddamulira has also been credited for dismantling several criminal gangs in the country, especially those terrorizing the city and those using guns.

The Flying Squad was so much involved in the arrest of three suspects alleged to have participated in last week’s attack on a supermarket in Mukono by gunmen.

One of the guns used in the attack by the men captured on CCTV camera has since been recovered.

Byakagaba

AIGP Abasa Byakagaba has in the past since or so months been a busy man as the Police director for Counter terrorism, following the November, 18 bomb attacks at the Central Police Station and along Parliamentary Avenue in Kampala.

As director for Counter terrorism, Byakagaba has been part of the operations targeting ADF terrorist cells in several parts of the country and the arrest of suspects involved in these criminal activities.

Byakagaba is also among the few police directors with specialized training and his specialty is in counter terrorism from the US, a feat that gives him edge over others due to the experience and knowledge acquired over many years in this field.

Many say, Museveni could not help renewing his contract due to his expertise.

The other directors, Maj Gen Jesse Kamunanwire and Brig Godfrey Golooba for human resource administration and human resource development and training respectively, both deployed in the police from the UPDF in 2019 have performed well in their positions prompting Museveni to extend their contracts.

Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) is the third-highest rank in the structure of the Uganda police force.

Once an officer at this rank clocks 45 years of age, he or she is given a three year contract and thereafter renewed for two years.