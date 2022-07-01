The National Drug Authority (NDA), has said it is ready to work with Buganda by providing extensive technical support and information in the fight against drug hawking and drug misuse in the kingdom.

This intention was expressed during a meeting between NDA officials and Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga at Bulange, Mengo.

“I extend our sincere appreciation to you, katikkiro and the entire Buganda Kingdom for this opportunity to meet and discuss how NDA and Buganda Kingdom can corroborate to protect the health of our people,” said Dr. David Nahamya, the secretary of NDA.

As a drug regulator, Nahamya said the authority is tasked to oversee the entire supply-chain, manufacturers and outlets where drugs are sold.

“This gives assurance that in case people get a problem from use of a particular drug, we can be able to trace it from where it entered the market or where it was sold from. This is why it important that any drug, conventional or herbal is approved before it is allowed on to the market,”he said.

He explained that as the authority, they recognise the key role Buganda Kingdom plays in mobilising the communities to support issues of national importance.

“This is why we would like to partner with you to address some of the challenges we face such as irrational drug use, drug and substance abuse, drug hawking, unauthorised herbal medicine with unethical drug promotions which all threaten public health,”he said.

He said NDA would like to establish a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Kingdom to enable the two entities work together to improve the quality of herbal medicines in Buganda.

According to ministry of Health, over 60% of the Ugandan population use herbal medicine as their first remedy and to promote and integrate traditional medical practices in health system.

Nahamya said NDA came up with measures of ensuring the safety and efficacy of all herbal medicine on the Ugandan market because the more herbals become profitable, the likelihood that wrong elements can easily take advantage of the unsuspecting population by hawking unsafe and ineffective medicines.