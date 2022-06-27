Police has Monday revealed that it has arrested the two suspects who attacked and robbed a supermarket in Mukono town over the past weekend.

“We so far have two suspects behind the aggravated robbery which took place at Spice supermarket in Mukono. Our flying squad unit and Mukono police have the two suspects who include William Mugalu aged 24 years and resident of Nasuti, Ntaawo cell and Sam Mbogo, 23 also resident of the same cell,” said Fred Enanga in a security briefing at Naguru.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the duo were clearly identified by witnesses who managed to see what took place during the attack at the supermarket.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the suspects have been arrested, Enanga said that police have not yet recovered the gun used in the robbery but efforts are underway to recover it as well as identify other members of this criminal gang.

“At least the witnesses we have talked to have indicated that on the eve of the robbery, These suspects were sighted at one of the bars next to spice supermarket called cloud 9 and during the attempt to get away, one of them lost the hood on his head and he was clearly identified,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, he pointed out that this criminal group appears to be more of an amateur group because of the panic and violence they used to release the bullets.

In attack a cashier called Irene Sekandi was shot in the stomach and the bullet came out from the back but reports indicate that she is now out of danger and responding to treatment positively.

Further, the law enforcement body has advised business owners to always connect their security surveillance systems including alarms to the police systems for quick response in case of attacks.