Legendary artists Jua Cali and Wyre have already jetted into the country ahead of today’s East African Meat Carnival (EAMC).

The event to be hosted at the Uganda Museum in Kampala will see a host of other East African artists including Ykee Benda, Fik Fameica, Irene Ntale and Winnie Nwagi as well as DeeJay Jo , DJ Mujo and DJ Cisse will also perform .

ADVERTISEMENT

DJ Suuna Ben of the ‘Ebinyaanyanyanya’ fame is also expected to grace the second season of the East African Meat Carnival .

ADVERTISEMENT

Organisers say the event will feature a barbecue by renowned Kenyan Chef Pascal from Kenya alongside Chef Mark Kaheru whereas other chefs will prepare Kenyan delicacies like authentic Goat Nyama Choma, Mutura and

Mukimo.