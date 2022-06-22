Police have said National Unity Platform, Lewis Rubongoya has been arrested over his actions in relation to threatening violence during the Omoro by-election.

Rubongoya was on Wednesday afternoon arrested together with his driver, Agaba Godwin Joseph and detained at Nateete Police Station .

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have arrested Lewis Rubongoya on allegations of threatening violence. It is alleged that on May, 26, 2022 may at around mid- day while in Omoro County Mr Rubongoya using motor vehicle reg. no.UAS 490Z Toyota land cruiser white in colour threatened Hon. Acheng Ruth vide Omoro SD reference 19/26/5/2022,”Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango said in a brief statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the NUP Secretary General will soon be transferred to Omoro where the offence happened.