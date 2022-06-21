Controversial National Unity Platform(NUP) party founder, Moses Nkonge Kibalama has once again returned into the news by accusing party leader and former Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine as a masquerader.

On Tuesday, Kibalama’s faction opened a new office for National Unity Platform in Church Zone, Kabowa in Lubaga division.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking during the function, the group’s secretary for information, Gideon Tugume who spoke on behalf of other leaders said they are the legitimate NUP leaders and warned Kyagulanyi against calling himself the party president, using the party symbols and stamp.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If they try to conduct any business using the party symbols logos, flag, stamp or any other party material they will face the wrath of the law. National Unity Platform therefore issues a strong warning to whoever will be found using party colours, stamps and any other materials without permission from the party leadership that such will attract punitive measures,”Tugume said.

This was further substantiated by Kibalama himself who said they have broken ties with the Kamwokya group led by Kyagulanyi, adding that to ensure this, they have taken back the NUP party by formalizing it with the Electoral Commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that they signed an MOU with the People Power Movement which was to be reviewed after one year , noting that when this time elapsed, Kyagulanyi’s faction failed to honour the agreement.

“We made an agreement and thought they were a legitimate group but we found out People Power was not registered. We went into a partnership but found out it was a kiwani as they sing. We thought they would come to account to us to show how they have led the party after the elapse of one year in accordance with the agreement but this never happened,”Kibalama said.

He noted that when Kyagulanyi’s faction failed to reach out to them as allegedly indicated in the agreement, they decided to hold a delegates conference to get new leadership.

“After failure to coming to us , we therefore held a delegates conference to decide on key issues .We therefore voted new leadership in accordance with the law. Some were changed in positions like Kyagulanyi. He was not thrown away but made the foreign secretary of NUP. He is capable of handling this position well as decided by the delegates conference. Rubongoya is now in charge of research,”Kibalama said.

He noted that these ought to report to work or else they risk being thrown out of leadership positions.

Kibalama’s faction said that while changing the party from National Unity Reconciliation and Development Party (NURP) to NUP, they only agreed to accommodate Kyagulanyi and team as members but not giving them ownership, adding that despite signing an MOU stating the roles of each party, they were surprised when the same was not fulfilled.

“As per the delegates conference of the National Unity Platform on May, 27, May, 2022, it was resolved the party finds new headquarters from Kamwokya. The decision to change the party headquarters was as a result of the decision to end relationship with People Power Movement and National Unity Platform leaderships.”

The group also accused the Kamwokya faction of lack of transparency, failure to respect the party constitution and failure to pen party structures among others.

“The new administrative leadership of the party as a result of the May, 27, 2022 delegates conference is now mandated and charged with the day to day running of the party activities both here and outside the country.”

On Tuesday, NUP spokesperson, Joel Ssenyonyi said they will deal with Kibalama legally.

“We send a stern warning to these masqueraders, the full wrath of the law will be unleashed on them over their fraudulent tendencies,” Ssenyonyi said in a statement.

Background

Kibalama has in the past been branded a liar when he contradicted himself in a recent court case against the NUP leadership led by Kyagulanyi.

He later came out in the public to confess that he had been coached to lie against Bobi Wine.