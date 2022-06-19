Catholic Bishops have called upon government to improve the human dignity and living conditions of Ugandans.

The call was made during the Uganda Episcopal Conference (EPC) 2022 held between June 6-11, at St Augustine Institute (SAI), Nsambya.

According to a communique issued on Saturday by EPC chairman and also the Bishop for Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese, Rt Rev Joseph Zziwa, the bishops shared the status of the Catholic church in Uganda and its institutions including the Catholic secretariat, Centenary Bank and Uganda Martyrs Catholic Management Institute.

Zziwa added that during the meeting, the bishops were given the opportunity to share their concerns for the economy, youth unemployment, insecurity among other challenges facing Ugandans.

“They deplored the widespread poverty, the soaring of prices and high cost of living. All challenges notwithstanding, the bishops encouraged the government in its strategic planning for the betterment of the human condition and life.” Zziwa noted.

He noted that during the meeting, the bishops also called for recognition of human rights in accordance with the constitution and the teaching of the church.

Zziwa further noted that the bishops encouraged the citizens of Uganda to work in unity and harmony as brothers and sisters in one and undivided nation.

Also, the bishops suggested that Tororo Ecclesiastical Province was mandated to nominate the diocese to animate next year’s Martyrs Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, events communicated at the meeting included; St Mary’s National Seminar, Ggaba’s celebration of its golden jubilee on November 12 and beatification of Fr Dr. Guiseppe Ambrosoli at Kalongo, Gulu Archdiocese on November 20.

During the meeting conclusion, the bishops agreed to focus their attention on preparations for the synod of bishops slated for October 2023 in Rome, Italy.

“They promised to pray for welfare and security of all Ugandans inspired by the gospel teaching, summarised by the principle of love of neighbour.” Zziwa said.