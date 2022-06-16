NUP activist Dennis Ssali who faces charges of treason has been reported to have fled the country after he was released on police bond from Kitalya in May 2021.

Sources said Ssali could have fled the country in the last couple of months.

Ssali together with other NUP activists were arrested in November 2020 in Nakasongola where they had escorted the then presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine for a rally.

They were arrested and charged with inciting violence, treason among others charges. They were then remanded to Kitalya.

Luke Owoyesigyire the deputy spokesperson for Kampala Metroplitan Area said that according to the information they have, Ssali may have fled the country although they are still no clear information on which country he may have flown to.

Ssali joins a number of other political activists who are said to have fled the country and are on the run like, Charles Baluku, Teefe Junior, Zamzam Babirye.