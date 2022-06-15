Former Member of Parliament for Kazo, Gordon Bafaki has died in an accident along the Northern bypass in Kampala.

Bafaki,48 represented Kazo until last year when he lost to Dan Kimosho during the January, 14 polls.

However, in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, he was involved in an accident along the Kampala Northern bypass as he returned from Kiruhura where he was attending the homecoming celebrations for the Commander of Land Forces, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Bafaki was a member of the organizing committee for the celebrations.

The Traffic Police spokesperson, Faridah Nampiima confirmed the accident and MP Bafaki’s death, “Kira road Police station reports a fatal accident involving motor vehicle registration number UBD 965E a Toyota Land Cruiser TX White in colour and motor vehicle registration number KBZ539Z/ZC 8776 , a Benz trailer white in colour at 1am at Kiwatule along the Northern bypass,”Nampiima said.

“The driver of the Toyota Land Cruiser identified as Hon. Bafaki Gordon M/A aged 48years old and resident of Namugongo – Kira Division in Wakiso district died on spot and the body has been taken to Mulago City mortuary for post mortem.”

She added that both vehicles are currently parked at Kiwatule Police Station pending investigations and clearance from the inspector of vehicles whereas the driver of the trailer, one John Kahagi Kinuthia has since been arrested.

Nampiima said preliminary investigations indicated that Bafaki’s vehicle knocked the rear body of the moving trailer but noted inquiries which are now underway will provide more details on circumstances under which the accident happened.

“Death has yet again robbed us of our colleague Hon Gordon Bafaki who lost his life in a road accident. He represented Kazo Constituency in the tenth Parliament. May God comfort his family and rest his soul in eternal life,” said Security Minister, Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi in a tweet on Wednesday morning.