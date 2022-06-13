New general manager roles were announced at the Next Media Park after the successful launch of NBS Sport, Uganda’s first 24-hour dedicated sports channel.

Joseph Kigozi was announced as the General Manager of NBS Sport at the official launch on Wednesday, effectively leaving his post as General Manager of Sanyuka Television, which Ramathan Mbago has now taken up. Ramah, as he is commonly known around the Park and the industry, had until then been serving as General Manager of Nile Post, a role that Dalton Kaweesa has now taken up.

Joseph Kigozi also serves as the Next Media Chief Strategy Officer and Deputy Group CEO, Ramathan Mbago serves the company as the Chief Operating Officer, and Dalton Kaweesa the Chief News Editor.

Kigozi is one of Uganda’s top-rated media experts with over 15 years of expertise in developing and building brands. As the Next Media Chief Strategy Officer, he is at the heart of laying top strategies for the media giant that has seen it grow at bullet speed, with a vision to empower young people with his knowledge and skills to be recognized as the most ethical, authentic and reliable individuals in their major fields of work.

Ramathan Mbago has been part of the Next Media management team since its flagship and premier brand, NBS Television’s inception. He was initially the Station Manager, was promoted to COO in 2010 and was appointed to the NBS Television board in 2013. Before this, he was the General Manager of Eastwood Media Production, which was charged with the output of local television content during the transition of Uganda Television (UTV) to Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC). Mbago has vast experience in strategic planning and business development, business financing, market intelligence and industry analysis, and policy formulation.

Dalton Kaweesa joined Next Media in 2014 as a presenter and News Producer before growing to the level of Deputy News Manager. On October 1st, 2020, he was appointed the Chief News Editor. His journalism career nearly spans a decade with experience in print, online, radio and television. Originally with a great bias to print, Kaweesa has since found broadcast to be home. At ease both in front of a camera and behind it, Kaweesa has reported, anchored and produced Current Affairs talkshows.

All three gentlemen add great value to the Next Media brand and continue to do tremendous work in their various fields. Congratulations on their new roles, and good luck ahead.