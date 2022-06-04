A number of leading researchers and entrepreneurs have confirmed attendance for the International Conference on Artisanal Fisheries (ICAF) that will take place from 1st to 3rd September this year at the Source of the Nile Hotel in Jinja.

The conference is organised by Lake Victoria Fisheries Organization(LVFO) together with Sustainable Fisheries Initiative (SFI).

ADVERTISEMENT

The International Year of Artisanal Fisheries and Aquaculture (IYAFA 2022) was declared in 2017 by the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The business community is set to showcase their businesses and technologies while researchers, practitioners and students at different levels have submitted their research papers for presentation during the conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the submission deadline set for 30th May 2022, Over 50 papers have been received from leading universities and institutions/organizations across the globe.

Submissions from Uganda have been received from Makerere University, Kyambogo University, Yalelo Uganda, National Agriculture Research Organization (NARO), , Animal Resources Research Program, ABI Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute, Directorate of Fisheries Resources, Victoria Treasures Ltd, Busitema University, Maritime Research Institute ( Namasagali), among others.

Submissions from the rest of Africa have come from Environmental Management and Economic Development Organization – EMEDO (Tanzania), Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute(KMFRI) and Kenyatta University (Kenya), Department of Fisheries (Malawi), Sengabay Capture Fisheries Research Centre (Malawi), Lilongwe University of Aquaculture and Natural Resources (Malawi), Rhodes University (South Africa), Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (Zambia)

From outside Africa, Birmingham University (UK), University of Akureyri (Iceland) and Ghent University(Belgium) among others, have submitted their papers.

“This alone is a good indication of the level of exchange and networking that will take place at the conference, not mentioning the regional ministerial dialogue, roundtable blue dialogues and key note speeches,” said Dr Shigalla Mahongo of Lake Victoria Fisheries Organization, the chairperson of the organising committee.

According to the conference organizers, the event will offer an open platform for dialogues, research presentations and technology exhibitions across the fisheries value chain.

The conference is being organized under the theme: “Breaking new grounds to recognize and celebrate the contribution of small scale fisheries towards food security and nutrition”.

The conference is expected to attract over 500 participants including scientists, development partners, state actors, young researchers and students, practitioners and exhibitors from across the globe.

Strategic support and guidance in the organization of the conference is facilitated by the international and national organizing committees which comprise: Directorate of Fisheries Resources under the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, GIZ-Responsible Fisheries Business Chain Project, Birmingham University, Scottish Oceans Institute, Makerere University, Fisheries Training Institute, Uganda Fish Processors and Exporters Association, Association of Fish and Lake Users of Uganda, Federation of Fisheries Organization of Uganda, Katosi Women, Uganda National Women Fish Organization and Yalelo Uganda.