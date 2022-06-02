French prosecutors say a former Miss France has been charged in a long-running inquiry over the alleged ill-gotten wealth by the former president of Gabon, Omar Bongo and his family.

Sonia Rolland has been charged with receipt of embezzled public funds for accepting an apartment from him in Paris worth $750,000 (£600,000).

Her lawyer maintains she did not know the source of the funds.

Ms Rolland is a Rwandan-French actress and was Miss France in 2000 – the first African-born winner of the pageant.

The prosecutors have also charged four of Mr Bongo’s children with corruption relating to properties and luxury cars worth at least $90m.

They denied any knowledge of the alleged fraudulent origins of the properties.

Source: BBC