It is a situation of pity for one Mark Agaba who supposedly should be approaching a police officer to help him handle two cases; One of threatening his life and another of failing to obtain money he lent to someone.

It is as well a complete spectacle of irony for Police Constable Joseph Mugabe, who should be on the other end of the counter listening to Agaba’s concerns.

The two individuals find themselves in a funny switch of places, with Agaba, a civilian running after Mugabe, a police officer and now suspect.

This interesting view of events started after Mugabe a police constable reportedly attached to Naguru Head Quarters approached Agaba for a bailout, citing he was undergoing a very rough financial patch in his life.

The two had been acquaintances over time and Agaba did not see the reason why he would not bail Mugabe out. He, therefore, extended to him Shs600,0000 and they agreed it will be returned in about two months.

The two months elapsed and their friendship stretched, with Mugabe getting completely busy with calls that reminded him to pay and very unavailable for any WhatsApp texts that reminded him of the money.

Agaba says that now his money has turned into a bounty for his head because Mugabe has threatened to put a bullet between his eyes should he continue clamouring for the money.

“I met this gentleman and yeah, we were friends and on a friendly basis, I gave him money. We agreed that he was to pay back in two months,” Agaba told Nile Post.

“Initially, this guy was going through a certain wave, he told me that he was put off duty because the police were carrying out certain investigations and he was in the picture. So, when he was proved innocent, he was called back to work,” Agaba narrated further.

According to Agaba, it was not the first time that he has given money to the police officer as he had helped him before and told him not to pay it back.

“This time I told him that I do not have money, but the best thing I could do is to give him money on a loan basis because I could not afford to give him that amount of money just like that…”

“As I tried to chase him after the season I had given him to pay elapsed, Joseph was never picking up my calls. The two times he picked, he would only assure me how he was in for a meeting and he will call me after. That’s very understandable, I would follow up with a WhatsApp and no, nothing until I decided to try to connect with his bosses,” he said.

He says since the threats to his life are getting louder, he had no option but to post the matter on Twitter.

“I didn’t want to put this on Twitter but he threatens to kill me.”

“Before posting on Twitter I went to PSU and there is a gentleman who said he knows him and tried to connect to him. I told him am going to give him a week to pay back my money and if it fails, I will handle you over to the law and guess what? That is when I received messages last evening assuring me on how he will shoot me dead,” he said.

It is not clear what Mugabe’s intentions are regarding the money, but it is very clear that he has no intentions of allowing it to be demanded.

It is a crime in this country to threaten someone’s life and the custodians of pressing charges are the Police, where Mugabe works.