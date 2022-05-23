Police in a joint operation with the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence(CMI) have arrested the widow to Kyampisi sub-county in Kayunga district who was killed a few months ago by unknown assailants.

Odisias Lukabwe, 50, the Gombolola Intelligence Security Officer (GISO) of Kyampisi Sub County in Kayunga district was in March attacked by a group of men armed with machetes as he returned home with his wife, Julie Lukabwe.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the duo rode on a motorcycle at around midnight retuning home, the fell into an ambush and in the resultant scuffle, Lukabwe was cut several times and was pronounced dead on arrival to hospital.

The wife was however not cut but dumped in a nearby swamp as the assailants took off with money and mobile phones that the GISO had with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, according to police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, after thorough investigations, they zeroed on the deceased’s wife and five others to have participated in the gruesome murder of the intelligence officer.

“They severely cut Lukabwe and dragged the wife and dumped her in nearby Kanyogoga swamp. All along we have been evaluating evidence recovered from the scene and following up on leads which saw us arrest six suspects,” Enanga said.

The police spokesperson said investigations indicate that the six suspects, including the widow to the late intelligence officer are highly linked to the murder.

“After the attack, the motorcycle the deceased was riding was abandoned at the scene and this indicates that this was a targeted incident.”

He noted that the six suspects are being processed to face court over charges related to murder, aggravated robbery and other related conspiracies.