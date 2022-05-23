Police in Nigeria are investigating the beheading of a local MP in the south-eastern state of Anambra barely a week after gunmen kidnapped him along with an aide.

The discovery of Okechukwu Okoye’s mutilated body over the weekend has sparked outrage.

Anambra’s state governor Charles Soludo described the killing as gruesome, barbaric and shocking.

He announced a reward for information leading to the killers’ capture.

It’s not clear who was behind the attack.

Officials have blamed a banned separatist group for increasing violence in the region.

The Indigenous People of Biafra, which is campaigning for a breakaway state, has denied involvement in recent attacks.

Its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is standing trial for terrorism and treason-related charges which he has denied.

