The NRM director for mobilization and cadre development, Rosemary Sseninde has said the ruling party is ready to recapture Kayunga district which had slipped from its hands in the recent general election.

“The poor performance we had in the 2021 general election was because of internal bickering but God has given us another chance to reclaim Kayunga. This is an opportunity for the people of Kayunga to vote for a person from the party in power to ensure service delivery. This is an opportunity for a fresh beginning,”Sseninde said.

She was on Tuesday speaking after the nomination of NRM’s Andrew Muwonge as the party candidate in the Kayunga LC5 byelection.

The position fell vacant after the demise of NUP’s Ffeffekka Sserubogo who had in the general election trounced Muwonge.

Speaking during a press briefing held at Namagabi Secondary School, the NRM director for mobilization said the byelection is a great opportunity for the people of Kayunga to appreciate the NRM for the development achieved in the district since it was carved out of Mukono district.

“The people of Kayunga need to appreciate that NRM is the party in power for the next five years and should therefore give us leaders who will easily connect with central government to extend services to people.”

“God has given us an opportunity to get fresh blood in Kayunga and the best person is Muwonge.”

Speaking at the same press briefing, Muwonge said being a born of the area and has spent all his years in Kayunga, he is the best candidate for the position.

“I have been a youth chairperson for over 10 years and I am best placed to know the problems of our people. There has been a problem of disunity among leaders in the party but I am here to end that. I don’t fall in any faction and therefore I am best suited to serve all people,”Muwonge said.

Describing himself as a victim of land grabbing, Muwonge told journalists that he will be able to deal with the problem since he has ever fallen prey to it.