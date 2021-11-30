The Director of Public Prosecutions has dropped charges against Caroline Kembabazi, President Museveni’s private secretary who was being accused of giving false information to the Electoral Commission in a bid to secure jobs for her three relatives in the institution.

In a withdraw form tendered to the Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s court, the DPP, Jane Frances indicated that the state had lost interest in the case and consequently dropped the charges.

“This is to inform court that the Director of Public Prosecutions has decided to discontinue proceedings against Caroline Kembabazi charged with giving false information centrally to section 115(a)of the Penal Code Act,” the withdrawal form by the DPP says.

Background

Kembabazi Kembabazi, 32, a resident of Kireka in Kiira Division of Wakiso district was last year the State House Anti Corruption Unit.

Her trouble started when one of the senior staffs in the Electoral Commission’s human resource department asked for the State House Anti Corruption’s intervention after Kembabazi allegedly intimidated and pressurized them to give jobs to her relatives.

It was reported that Kembabazi personally stormed the offices and threatened to take action against the EC human resource department officials if they refused to implement the alleged instructions from the president.

She was consequently arrested and charged with giving false information centrally to section 115(a)of the Penal Code Act.

Prosecution alleged that between November and December 2020, Kembabazi used her position and lied to the human resource officers at the Electoral Commission that Museveni had directed her to secure jobs for her relatives; Kenneth Magezi, Duncan Muramuzi and Elia Abomeire to be deployed as assistant district registrars whereas not.

Following the dropping of the charges, Kembabazi described it as a sigh of relief but insisted it was mafia behind her woes.

“What shall I render Jehoval as He has done so very much to me. Thank you so much my appointing authority President Museveni for setting me free from these state mafia who never wish young cadres to grow,” Kembabazi tweeted.