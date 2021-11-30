The leader of the National Unity Platform(NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has said government officials don’t fear to contest against President Museveni but they fear how the president would react to their bid.

Kyagulanyi’s remarks came shortly after the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Affairs Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga dismissed reports making rounds on social media to the effect that she will mount a presidential bid in 2026.

Kadaga yesterday came out to dissociate herself from the reports that she harbours presidential ambitions.

“The same posters and allegations were posted on social media in May 2021, a matter that has been reported to the Uganda Communications Commission and the security agencies. This is to clarify that the posters are fake and intended to cause disharmony in the country,”Kadaga said in a statement.

Kyagulanyi said some of these big wigs in the government would want to stand against Museveni but they fear they would be subjected to witch hunt.

“They simply fear unexplained deaths, imprisonment, blackmail, torture, witch-hunt, and all manner of persecution visited on those who have attempt to run for the highest office of the land,”Kyagulanyi wrote.

While contesting for NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) position in 2020, the former speaker claimed that she delivered the age limit for President Museveni.

Museveni later dismissed these claims by Kadaga.

Kadaga becomes the second high-profile official in Museveni’s government to distance himself from the top seat.

In August this year, former Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda dismissed reports linking him to the presidency in 2026.

“I have read social media postings and suggestions that I should run for President in 2026. I would like to make it known that I have no such intentions or plans,” he said in a post on Twitter.