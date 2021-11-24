Tributes are being paid to Baba Suwe, one of Nigeria’s most famous comic actors who died on Monday at the age of 63 after a short illness.

He was known for his comedy roles in Nollywood, as the country’s film industry is known, in the 1990s and early 2000s – mostly appearing as a garrulous security guard or risible house servant.

The actor, whose real name was Babatunde Omidinaalso, also played many roles in Yoruba movies.

Fellow actor and comedian Debo Adedayo, known by the stage name Mr Macaroni, described him as a “legend”:

Baba Suwe! Legend Forever! May Your soul rest in perfect peace. 🤍 — DeboMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) November 22, 2021

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar thanked Baba Suwe for the “happiness and joy” he brought into homes:

Babatunde Omidina, aka Baba Suwe, thank you so very much for bringing so much happiness and joy into our homes. May your soul rest in peace.https://t.co/4La4XPFkNk pic.twitter.com/5ahtwp92vW — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) November 22, 2021

Funeral rites for the late actor will begin on Thursday at his home in Lagos – the date for his burial has not yet been announced.

Source: BBC