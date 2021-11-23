Bethel Healing Church Senior Pastor Irene Manjeri has said that her children who currently live in the United States threw her a “spoiling tour” to help her forget her ex-husband Dr Vincent Katongole.

Manjeri recently fell out with her husband following 21 years of marriage.

Among other issues, Manjeri cited infidelity and absence from home as some of the reasons that have led to the collapse of the marriage.

Speaking in a YouTube interview on the channel Wolokoso Mu Ug Extra, the pastor said following the separation from her husband, she was taken on a tour of the USA by her children to distract her from her pain.

“I was with the children, they wanted to console me through a tour, they took me to the movies, to aquariums just to relax, and at the end they asked me if they should buy me a Tesla car and I return with it to Uganda. One of my children drives a Tesla so they asked if it would be okay to send it to me back in Uganda,” Manjeri said.

She however said that she turned down the Tesla because there is no way she would use it on Ugandan roads.

“It is a nice car, I would just bring it here and it would park itself because that is what it does, but these roads No,” she added.

Manjeri also said that the children have already sided with her, urging her to remain steadfast because she is not at fault, but her husband is.

“They watched on social media and were wondering why the man is doing this yet he knows the truth. They said they are aware he is telling lies and are happy that I am strong through this,” she said.

The self-styled pastor claims that her husband was an absentee one, on top of being a perpetual cheat. Manjeri claims the husband has had extra-martial affairs and sired children outside wedlock.

She said she will not plead with the husband to return or stop the divorce.

“I am past that level as a woman who has some dignity,” she said.