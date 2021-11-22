FDC spokesperson, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda has urged the public to be ‘extra vigilant’ since President Museveni admitted that he heads a “sleepy security system.”

President Museveni said in his Saturday address that the security sector he heads is “sleeping all the time” and only wakes up when it is provoked.

Museveni said: “You know our security people are mostly lax. That is the problem. They relax. But if you provoke them, they wake up.”

While addressing the press on Monday, FDC’s mouthpiece Ssemujju said that there is a cause for worry, as the country moves closer to the festive season amidst terrorism threats.

“We must be extra vigilant because Mr. Kaguta Museveni in his Saturday evening address to the country admitted that the security sector he heads, is sleeping all the time, and it only wakes up after the incident. He also admitted that the police force he is presiding over is corrupt,Ssemujju said.

Ssemujju said that the security sector consumes the highest amount of the taxpayer’s money in the budget every year, and President Museveni should take full responsibility for the laxity of sleeping on duty by some of the men in uniform.

Ssemujju said that the public should know that terrorism is real, and therefore with this kind of laxity, Ugandans should take an extra step to protect themselves.

“Those involved in public transport such as taxis, buses and Boda Boda’s, you must properly check the luggage of your passengers for your safety and public,” Ssemujju said.

Ssemujju added that every one should be on the look out and report any suspicious behaviour or materials.