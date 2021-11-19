Davis Kasirye’s sensational form for KCCA FC has been rewarded after the forward was named the Pilsner player of the month for November.

The striker has resuscitated his faltering career at the MTN Omondi Stadium with superb performances under Morley Byekwaso who believed in him and gave him another chance amidst the doubts.

Kasirye has had a brilliant start to the 2021/22 season, netting three times in four games in November for his new club as they have set the early pace.

He has won the award for the first time in his career – beating teammate and captain Benjamin Ochan and Vipers SC forward Caesar Manzoki – and told Sanyuka TV of his delight.

He said: “I am really humbled to have won this award for the first time. It has been quite a huge challenging for me since I made the move to the club.”

“I give credit to the gaffer (Byekwaso) for the trust and the chance rendered to me. My fellow players and the staff at the club for helping me.”

“This award is going to push me to work even harder because I want to be back here again. I do not want this to stop. I really thank coach for the chance given to me,” he added.

Kasirye marked his debut for KCCA with a smart finish after 35 minutes against Wakiso Giants, the second in their 3-0 win over the Kasasiro Boys.

He scored the winner in their 2-1 victory over Gadaffi FC, and while Busoga United proved to be a hard nut to crack, it took Kasirye only 13 minutes to open the scoring for the Kasasiro Boys in their 2-0 victory over Busoga United.

There was double delight for Kasirye and KCCA as his performances also saw coach Byekwaso win the coach of the month accolade.

The league leaders resume their title hunt with a game against UPDF FC at the MTN Omondi Stadium on Friday.