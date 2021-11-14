Uganda Airlines has partnered with aerospace giants, Airbus to showcase the national carrier’s A330-neo at the Dubai Airshow that kicks off today but also seal a big deal with the French company.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Ugandan national carrier will showcase its A330-800 neo registration number 5X-NIL at the four-day Dubai Airshow in a static display at the Al Maktoum Airport (Dubai World Central-DWC).

“The Dubai Airshow is our opportunity to share our commitment to clean flying with a long-term initiative of flying green and reducing our carbon footprint in the aviation industry, as depicted through the improved efficiency of our A330neo fleet,” Uganda Airlines said in a statement.

According to the national carrier, the Dubai Airshow will be used to more growth opportunities, exploring more global beneficial partnerships that could practically offer reciprocal arrangements for growth of its aviation journey.

Describing the A330-800neo fleet as the true symbol of Uganda’s culture, Uganda Airlines says the Dubai Airshow is an opportunity to market itself and Uganda as the Pearl of Africa to the outside world.

“We are welcoming, friendly, and hospitable people, so are the Airbus features we will display. A hospitable cabin, each class, depicts diversity and richness in Culture (food, beliefs, and traditions) for the over 50 tribes in Uganda. Our business class is tailored for the global traveler to have a Ugandan treat. The premium economy color represents the greenery, like matooke (bananas) our country has in abundance. Our Economy class represents the warmth treat that every Ugandan is known for globally; seats are half an inch with more legroom, giving our passengers a better flying experience.”

“Uganda Airlines will be exhibiting with pride as owners of the new generation pioneering technology like the quietest cabin, larger bins, mood lighting, the latest in-flight entertainment system, innovative cockpit systems, less by 25% fuel burn per seat, new high-span wing and wellness advanced HEPA air filters. HEPA air filters are in line with our commitment to the health and safety of our passengers in these times of a pandemic; cabin filters can renew the air within the atmosphere every 2-3 minutes, minimizing the risk of onboard disease transmission.”

To seal ‘big’ deal

According to the Uganda Airlines, the Dubai Airshow will be an opportunity for the national carrier to seal a big deal with the French aerospace giants, Airbus.

“In partnership with Airbus, Uganda Airlines is thrilled to be a part of this event and will further fortify it by signing a Flight Hour Services (FHS) agreement for after-sales support and training that will run for five years,” Uganda Airlines said.

“Our A330-800neo fleet has secured its technical performance, safety, and integrated services like on-site engineering, repairs, and timely spare parts availability through this contract.”

The Dubai Airshow will bring together global aviation industry leaders in aircraft manufacturing, cargo handling and the entire aviation supply chain.