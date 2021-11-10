The ambassadors of the US, Britain and Norway say they have met Sudan’s top general, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and told him to restore civilian leadership following last month’s coup.

The countries, known as the Sudan Troika, urged the general to reinstate the ousted Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, who is currently under house arrest.

Pro-democracy groups are organising further protests against the military take-over.

Their ability to mobilise people has been undermined by the blocking of the internet and the disruption of phone services.

Earlier today a court in Khartoum ordered telecom companies to restore the internet.

