Multi-media group, Next Media Services has appointed Suzan Mweheire Kitariko as the Non-Executive Director.

Next Media confirmed Mweheire’s appointment in a statement released on Tuesday.

“We are excited to introduce Suzan Mweheire Kitariko, our new Non-Executive Director. She joins a team of respectable dynamic individuals who form our Board of Directors, all working together to guide us along the path towards being the leading multi-media group for East Africa,” Next Media noted in a statement.

The media group added, “We are highly confident that Suzan Mweheire Kitariko will be a valuable asset to Next Media Services. Our warmest welcome and good wishes,”

Who is Suzan Mweheire Next Media’s new Non-Executive Director?

Suzan Mweheire Kitariko is a senior executive with over 19 years of experience in the ICT sector in Uganda.

Mweheire holds a great track record of high performance in the execution of growth strategies and the delivery of innovative solutions with over 20+ years of experience in the ICT industry, stretching from Broadcasting to Telecommunication and other related sectors of the industry.

She boasts a deep understanding of business and technology processes, with experience in business development, innovation, partnership development, product development and management, cross-functional program management, and customer experience programs.

Currently, Mweheire heads SICPA (U) Ltd., a subsidiary of SICPA SA. SICPA (U) provides system implementation and technical support services to the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) for the Digital Tracking Solution (DTS) – a secure excise tax track and trace and production control system. Due to the great results of the program, it has been extended to other Government institutions like UNBS and Fuel Marking with the Ministry of Energy.

She holds a Bachelor of Mass Communications from Makerere University and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from Herriot-Watt University, Edinburgh Business School in Scotland.