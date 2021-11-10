A man filmed assaulting a woman and her child has been arrested, police say. The suspect has been identified as Tom Galubale, a resident of Bulema zone in Kamuli municipality.

On November 1, Tom Galubale, a resident of Bulema Zone, Namisambya 1 Ward Northern Division Kamuli Municipality was filmed beating up a neighbour, Brenda Naweria.

He later slapped Naweria’s child hard on the forehead.

Gulabale accused Naweria of defaulting on borehole fees where he acts as a caretaker.

The scuffle continued until the victim decided to run away and report the case to police.

After investigations, Gulabale was arrested.

According to Busoga North police spokesperson Micheal Kasadha, Galubale was arrested and charged with two counts of assault. He was remanded to Kamuli government prison.