In a move to further extend tax services closer to the business community, Uganda Revenue Authority has set up a mobile tax hub in Kikuubo.

It will last for 15 days from November 2, 2021.

Working together with the trading community leadership, Ian Rumanyika, URA acting Assistant Commissioner Public and Corporate Affairs said the tax body is carrying out door-to-door sensitisation engagements with traders.

He explained this will help in equipping them with knowledge about their rights and obligations as taxpayers, free tax advisory and hands-on support services on any tax-related challenges.

The officials are also registering businesses for tax purposes.

The exercise of registration is being handled in conjunction with Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) under the Taxpayer Registration Expansion Program (TREP) program.

Rumanyika said this program aims at helping businesses formalise and enjoy the benefits of business formality.

“The mobile tax hub in Kikuubo is in response to the traders’ request for more engagement with the Taxman. URA has adopted a listening approach to the concerns of the public and business communities and is responding to their needs dynamically and innovatively to enhance service delivery and to draw more revenue contributors into the taxpayers pool,” he said.

Rumanyika encouraged every Kikuubo trader to take advantage of this exercise to get their tax affairs in order from the comfort of their working spaces.