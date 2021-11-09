A Kabale bound Gateway bus on Tuesday afternoon gutted fire following a malfunction with its brakes.

The bus, registration number UAU 926U developed a malfunction at Kampiringisa along the Kampala- Masaka highway, which sparked a fire from its rear.

According to ASP Faridah Nampiima, the spokesperson for the Police’s traffic directorate, the incident that happened on Tuesday afternoon saw passengers escape unhurt but all their luggage was burnt to ashes.

“The driver had been earlier warned about smoke from the rear but pulled over after the fire had spread. All the 37 passengers on board are safe and managed to exit the bus before it was entirely engulfed by the fire,”,” Nampiima said.

“The actual cause of the malfunction will be communicated later,” the report continues.