Ugandan lovers of afrobeats have a chance to party at Expo 2020 in what is dubbed Afrozons Dubai Sound off, courtesy of Dubai Tourism and AfroZons Radio.

Over 1500 people are expected to attend the party experience, including celebrity radio hosts and International Afrobeats Acts.

The revellers will experience Expo 2020 and have a never done before Afrobeats party in the desert. These, amongst other activities, would build the six nights Afrobeat Dubai Soundoff experience.

Salim Ali Mohamed Dahman, a senior manager in charge of campaigns of Dubai Tourism, said it was a privilege to host such a trip.

“Afrobeat is now a global brand, the fastest growing music genre out there, and so it’s a good marriage for the best destination in the world, Dubai, to also give Afrobeat its due,” he said.

Salim added that the trip would showcase a series of adventures and a desert safari party.

The trip has also been launched in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia, the USA, and Angola, with Uganda and Zimbabwe the new additions.

There will also be giveaways regarding flight tickets, hotel accommodation, tours, airport transfers, and visas.

Information on the giveaways, bookings and the various packages are on the official website for this event, www.afrozonsdxb.com.