Movit Products has announced its partnership for the 2021 Kabaka birthday run with a contribution of Shs 20 million.

Organized by the Buganda Kingdom, the Kabaka birthday run is an annual event held to celebrate the birthday of Kabaka Ronald Mwenda Mutebi II.

This year the event will be held under the theme: “Men against AIDS to save the girl child.”

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga expressed the kingdom’s gratitude to all the associates and partners who have joined the kingdom in celebration of the Kabaka’s birthday each year, and called upon more to be a part.

“We are elated to have you join us today as we launch the much-anticipated Kabaka Birthday Run in celebration of our king’s birthday which occurs every year on April 13th. Your partnership goes a long way in enabling us contribute to a number of causes that remain pertinent to the well-being of our communities,” he observed.

Speaking at the launch, Connie Nankya, the communications and corporate affairs manager at Movit Products said over the years, Movit Products has shared a rich relationship with the Buganda government.

Nankya praised the partnership as an ideal one and pledged Movit Products’ continued support towards Buganda Kingdom’s charitable activities and development.

“This year, we are happy to be a partner through our contribution of Shs 20 million towards the celebrations and run respectively. We believe that when we join hands in the fight against AIDs, we shall continuously reduce on the number of infections across all avenues,”.