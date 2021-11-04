The leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has said the Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya has told him that state operatives have on several occasions, coerced him to denounce his opposition party and apologise President Museveni, if he wants to regain his freedom.

Kyagulanyi made the revelations after visiting the ailing Ssegirinya at Mulago referral hospital to ascertain his current state of health and give him moral support.

He said that the legislator’s health condition is worrying.

“He has complained of excruciating pain in his foot, and breathing difficulties. We have learnt from him that several state operatives and politicians keep frequenting his treatment room and harassing him to apologise to dictator Museveni and denounce the struggle or else he will not be freed from his misery, ”said Kyagulanyi.

Ssegirinya was rushed to Mulago national referral hospital after his health condition worsened while in Kitalya.

According to the spokesperson of the Uganda Prisons Service, Frank Baine,the legislator was rushed to Mulago hospital on Friday.

The pictures of the ailing legislator on social media in the intensive care unit have caused a stir.

Kyagulanyi slammed the government for the continued detention of the sick MP saying if anything happens to him, it will be the government to blame.

Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana of Makindye West are battling charges of murder, attempted murder, inciting violence and terrorism following the spate of killings in the greater Masaka region in the months August and September.