Online wholesale and retail platform, Kikuubo Online has rolled out a series of discounts on most of its products in a promotion dubbed Kikuubo Online Black November. The promotion will run for 30 days from the 1st to the 30th of November.

The platform has partnered with brands such as Coca-Cola, Riham, and Britania among others to see over 5000 items sold at discounts. All these products will be available in areas of Kampala, Entebbe, Wakiso, and Mukono with free delivery accorded to orders totaling or above UGX 200,000.

Speaking at the launch, the Marketing Manager of Kikuubo Online Paul Muyobo encouraged the public to take advantage of #KikuuboBlackNovember because the festive season is fast approaching.

“At Kikuubo Online, we are committed to supporting businesses and people recover from the effects of COVID-19 and that’s why we saw it fit to have this promotion so that businesses can restock ahead of the festive reason and also people can shop for their personal use,” he said.

To be able to participate in the promotion, download the Free Kikuubo Online App from either the google play store or Apple App Store or call their toll-free number 0800271900 to order. The discounted items can be found in the Offers section of the app.

The Kikuubo Online Black November campaign is inspired by Black Friday that happens on the last Friday of November every year where many stores offer items at discounted prices. It is one of the busiest shopping days of the year.