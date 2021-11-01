The opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party has tasked the government to produce a plan for students who are yet to be vaccinated while Tertiary and higher institutions of learning open.

Higher institutions of learning re-opened for in-person class sessions today following a one-year uncertainty following four lockdown phases since 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a press conference at the party premises in Najjanankumbi, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, the spokesperson said the government should not force students who have refused to be vaccinated.

“It will be their choice because they do not want to be vaccinated. should not be forced or turned away, but be encouraged to study through virtual means like zoom,” Ssemujju said.

FDC maintains that president Museveni and the Ministry of Education should produce a detailed plan on how the government intends to help students from poor families with tuition.

“Most Universities demand full payment before exams, we do not know whether this rigid policy will be employed, because there are parents who will not be able to raise this money,” he said.

The party says that a number of things have happened since the covid-19 pandemic; parents have lost jobs, teachers have abandoned the profession, schools have been sold, buildings have collapsed, students have gone abroad to work as maids among others.

The party now tasks government to come up with a plan to help everyone as schools re-open.

The statement by FDC comes hours after a number of students were turned away from Kyambogo University for lacking vaccination certificates.

The party however says the universities should open vaccination centers within the institutions to handle the situation.