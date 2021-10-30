By Andrew Nakhaboya

A sub-county chief and accountant in Bududa district have been arrested over alleged theft of government funds.

Paul Kusolo the former Senior Assistant Secretary (SAS) for Bushiyi Sub County and his accountant Abubakar Wambalo are currently in police custody at Bududa central police station.

The duo is alleged to have withdrawn sums of money totalling to Shs 10 million from the sub county account in Centenary bank in Mbale and misappropriated it.

Hilary Nuwahereza the Bududa district police commander, confirmed the arrest saying the duo will appear in court to answer charges of corruption, misappropriation and embezzlement of government funds and abuse of office.