The Regional Director of Public Prosecution in Masaka has dropped murder charges against Rev Fr Richard Mugisha, a renowned critic of President Museveni’s government.

Rev Mugisha, attached to Bisanja Parish, Kimaanya- Kabonera Municipality was slapped with murder charges after the death of Ronald Kyeyune, 30, a suspected robber who broke into the priest’s house.

However, on Tuesday, Rev Mugisha’s lawyer Alexander Lule confirmed that the charges had been dropped by the DPP for lack of evidence to pin his client.

“It is confirmed that the DPP dropped the charges and we call it a win. Let this incident be a learning tool not to repeat the same mistake. There was no evidence pinning my client to the crime that was not there,” Lule said.

Following the development, the popular priest expressed his happiness and gratitude to God for giving him back his liberty.

Rev Mugisha’s murder charges date back to October 13, following the beating of Kyeyune by a mob accusing him of trying to steal the priest’s Harrier car.

During the violent beating, the priest called police to rescue the suspect, who was later picked at around 1am and transferred to Masaka CPS.

Police would later confirm that Kyeyune died hours later while being transferred from the cell to hospital for treatment.

The suspect’s death marked the start of Rev Mugisha’s troubles as he was arrested, later released on police bond and slapped with murder charges.

The priest however, denied killing Kyeyune saying the suspect was picked by police when he was in perfect condition.

The murder charges against the man of God had been viewed by many as a witch-hunt against the priest for speaking openly against the ruling government something that the police denied.

Last week, while addressing the press, Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga debunked the witch-hunt claims.