President Yoweri Museveni who is also the commander in chief of the armed forces has appointed former Special Forces Command boss, Maj Gen Don Nabasa as the new Military Police commander, the Nile Post has learnt.

According to sources, the mini-changes announced on Monday evening saw Nabasa replace Brig Keith Katungi who has now been sent to Somalia as the Contingent Commander, a position that Nabasa held until today.

Prior to being sent to Somalia, Nabasa served as the commander of the Special Forces Command(SFC), an elite unit that is responsible for the security of the President of Uganda and special operations.

He was replaced by Maj Gen James Birungi as the SFC commander.

Maj Gen Don Nabasa was later sent for a one- year training course at the National Defence College in China and after completing the training in August last year, he was sent to Somalia to succeed Brig.Richard Otto as the Contingent Commander of the Ugandan troops serving under the AMISOM.

Nabasa recently helped decorate UPDF soldiers who had have honoured with medals in appreciation for their distinguished contribution to bringing peace and stability in the volatile Somalia under the AMISOM on October 15.

The soldiers, from Battle Group 30,which completed its one year tour of duty were awarded medals by AMISOM at a ceremony in Mogadishu, Somalia.

The Nile Post has however learnt that he assumes office as the new Military Police commander in December when his one year tour of duty in Somalia ends.