The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has introduced braille technology for visually impaired taxpayers, a move aimed at promoting a taxpaying culture through engaging the citizens, productive partnerships, leveraging technology, data and innovative staff.

According to John Musinguzi, the URA Commissioner General, the URA tax education strategy (FY 2020-25) focuses on several segments, among which visually impaired taxpayers form a continuum of taxpayers that need special attention.

He said these, for so long, have been fenced out in the design of information access, policies and literature.

Speaking during the launch of the braille technology, Musinguzi said, URA finds it justifiable to use available opportunities and capacities so that the clients under this category do not feel left out.

He explained that the rationale of this inclusive tax education strategy leans on the provisions of the Equal Opportunities Commission Act, 2007.

“The technology targets taxpayers who are visually impaired but with the ability to read, write/type and understand braille system. The rationale of introducing braille technology in tax education is to simplify tax education and make it available for everyone regardless of their physical and health status,” he said.

Francis Kinubi, the chairperson Uganda National Association for the Blind(UNAB), told the Nile Post that the association should not be ignored because statically the blind in this country are six million.

“You cannot ignore such a big number. We as UNAB want to appreciate Uganda Revenue Authority for everything. No wonder you are the first in partnering with us in launching this technology,” he said.