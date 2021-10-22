Lady Doves’ Fazilah Ikwaput and goalkeeper Daisy Nakaziro are on the five-player shortlist for the 2021 Airtel FUFA Women Player of the year.

Ikwaput, 24, helped Lady Doves to win the 2020 FUFA Women Super League, scoring eight goals in six matches including the winner against UCU Lady Cardinals.

She was also named the Women Super League Most Valuable Player, playing while limping in the final.

Ikwaput also the 2017 FUFA Women’s Player of the year was also unstoppable for Lady Doves in the CAF Women Champions League CECAFA zonal qualifiers.

Ikwaput’s teammate Nakaziro has also made the shortlist after she proved to be unbeatable in the Women Super League and CAF Women Champions League qualifiers winning the Golden glove at both tournaments.

Kawempe Muslim young forward Margret Kunihira has also been nominated despite her team failing to win the league title for the second season running.

Kunihira remains a pillar with the Uganda U20 national team scoring in bot home and away games against Kenya in FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers 2022 first round qualifiers.

She Maroons’ Joan Naggayi’s performance as the 2021 FUFA Women Elite League MVP where she helped her club gain promotion to the Women Super League has also earned her a nomination.

Kampala Queens’ Fauzia Najjemba is the other to make the initial list that was nominated for by the coaches and captains of both the Super League and Elite League.

URA FC captain Shafik Kagimu, Express FC star forward Eric Kambale and Vipers trio Yunus Ssentamu, Bobosi Byaruhanga and Aziz Kayondo are on the shortlist for the 2021 men’s award.

The shortlist was revealed on Thursday afternoon in Kampala at a ceremony where Uganda’s Football Association also lined up all the partners that will support the awards this year.

The Airtel FUFA Awards that are organised by the football association to celebrate Uganda’s finest football personalities are awarded annually.

The award was not given out in 2020, for the first time since their inception in 2015 because of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be 13 categories that will be rewarded this year with a new category Airtel FUFA Futsal Player of the year introduced for 2021.

The Airtel FUFA Upcoming Talent of the Year which was given out for young players will not be given out this year.

The awards will be given out on December 4, 2021 at the Speke Resort in Munyonyo.