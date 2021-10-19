MC Africa known for his trendy line ‘Its a Friday’ has distanced self from a fake Jinja trip in which many unsuspecting victims were scammed of their money.

Over the weekend, MC Africa’s name made rounds on social media after it emerged that the trip which he had been publicising on social media dubbed ‘Twende Tuparte Jinja’ was a scam.

Unsuspecting victims had paid Shs100,000 each for the two-day (October 16-17) trip to which they were promised a sumptuous package covering different activities including accommodation, silent disco, photography, meals, and special performance by singer Liam Voice among many.

However, on the day for departure, the victims were left in limbo after learning that the trip they had paid for was nothing but a scam.

It was later discovered that the ‘fake’ trip had been organised by a yet to be known stranger who only had intent of winning ultimate lottery by gaining money from unsuspecting travel victims.

Many especially on social media had since accused MC Africa of having a hand in the scam trip in which many were cheated of their hard earned money.

However, in a video shared on social media , MC Africa came out to distance himself from the scam trip and denied any allegiance to it. The Mbale-based mcee said he fell victim just like the rest of the group and that he was also on the search for the scammer.

He denied organising the said trip saying he was only asked to record an advert for the trip by someone he says is on the run. He claims he was not paid by the same man adding that those dragging his name into the fake trip have intent of spoiling his name and brand.

“There are people spreading rumors that I organised the trip to Jinja. I have never organised one. Thing is someone called me asking me to record for him an advert for the trip to Jinja and promised to pay me money for the job. We agreed the money but up to now, I have never seen him again. I’m also still looking for the man. His numbers are off. I have called him the whole week but he never picks my calls,” MC Africa said.

MC Africa says, he fell victim just like the rest who had cashed in for the much anticipated trip adding he was among those looking for the scammer. He dismissed claims that he was the mastermind behind the trip.

“We shall keep looking for him and hopefully we shall get him but those spreading rumors about me, that I cheated people of their money, that’s nonsense. I am not a thief and neither am I a corn-man. I don’t do such. I’m real. I make my money in good ways. As you know, there are many haters in this industry. They’re trying to bring me down”

Following the incident, Digital Marketing Officer at Uganda Tourism Board, Ajena Jafar took to Twitter and said they will be working with Uganda Police to bring the scammer to books.

“We have taken very keen interest in this case. Uganda Tourism Board’s Quality Assurance department will enlist the help of tourism police to apprehend the scammers. We cannot allow such elements to undermine the gains we are making in the domestic market!” Jafar said.