Penelope Kyomuhendo who hails from Bushenyi, and has until today been resident in Kampala might have thought her life was bound to change forever when she stepped out of her home to report for her dream job.

Just like any other person who lands a job at such a time when many people are losing their livelihood due to covid-19 impacts, Kyomuhendo definitely counted herself lucky and could not wait to fit into her new life.

According to unconfirmed reports, Kyomuhendo had been hired to work at the Ministry of Finance, and today would be her very first day in office.

Realistically, Kyomuhendo was already in her dream job, geographically she was very close to her office, unfortunately, she will never be after a police truck canceled the arrangement by condemning her to death.

According to eyewitnesses, Kyomuhendo was hit by a truck with registration number plates of Uganda Police around Wandegeya, along the Northern bypass near the Mwanda Road flyover.

Speaking about the incident later, Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the death of Kyomuhendo but cast doubts on whether a police van was involved.

“Police at Wandegeya are investigating a fatal accident that involved a hit and run. The victim has been identified as Kyomuhendo, a resident of Kyebando who was knocked down by a speeding truck where members of the public allege it had police number plates,” Owoyesigyire said.

According to Owoyesigyire, the identities of the driver and registration number of the vehicle will be ascertained.

He said that members of the public should take caution while using this particular section of the road as traffic flow has since been changed to a one-way flow hence leading to many accidents.

He revealed that Kyomuhendo is the second person to be killed from the same spot.