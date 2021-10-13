Loy Taduba is now a resident of Kitalya prison after court remanded her for causing grievous body harm to a housemaid after she dreamt that she was having an affair with the husband.

It is alleged that on October 4 at Bunga Kawuku, Taduba poured hot water on Angela Namayega, who had been her domestic worker for close to a year.

She was promptly arrested and charged at Makindye Magistrates court on October 8. Court remanded her to Kitalya after she pleaded guilty.

A relative of Namayega told Nile Post that Taduba admitted that she did not have any evidence that the maid was having an affair with the husband however she had dreamt that the two were lovers.

Before the nasty incident, the relative claims that Taduba had confiscated Namayega’s property and withheld payment of her salary for five months. Her salary was Shs 100,000 per month.

Namayega sat her O-levels last year but due to the lockdown, she had got a part time job as a house help. She is currently admitted at Mengo hospital, Albert Cook ward.