The Uganda High Commission to Kenya, Seychelles and the Consulate General of Uganda in Mombasa last week held the ‘Uganda Independence Week in Kenya’ to celebrate the 59th Independence.

The the key highlight of the celebrations was a hybrid exhibition that showcased the enormous tourism and education opportunities in Uganda.

Uganda’s High Commissioner to Kenya and Seychelles, Dr. Hassan Wasswa Galiwango said the exhibition was aimed at showcasing Uganda’s vast tourism offers, options and potential as well the country’s affordable, accessible and quality education.

“It is our mandate to promote and protect Uganda’s interests abroad, including implementing Economic and Commercial Diplomacy (ECD) as a major vehicle for advancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation for national transformation and development,” Galiwango said.

The Uganda Independence expo attracted several local and international participants.

Besides individual companies operating in tourism and education areas, there were different /participants drawn from public and private sectors – including universities, Uganda Airlines, Uganda Wildlife Authority, Uganda Tourist Board and Export Promotion Board as well as the ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministry of Education and Sports, and Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, and other agencies from Uganda and their Kenyan counterparts.

The exhibition had both virtual and physical segments.

The physical event showcased Ugandan cuisines and foods that were prepared and served at Serena Hotel, documentaries of Uganda’s wildlife, natural sceneries, education institutions, independence reminiscences, and development milestones as well as cultural performances.

Paul Mukumbya, the Consul General of Uganda in Mombasa noted that the Independence Week had not only enhanced Uganda’s relations with Kenya, Seychelles and other countries, but also explore innovative ways of using ICT to promote tourism and education abroad.