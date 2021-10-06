A total of 13 judges of the High Court have been affected in the latest transfers and new deployments by the Judiciary.

According to the transfers by the Principal Judge Dr.Flavian Zeija, Justice Duncan Gaswaga who has been at the Commercial Court has been sent to Lira High Court as the resident judge whereas Lady Justice Elizabeth Kabanda has been transferred from Mukono to the International Crimes Division of the High Court in Kampala.

The changes have also seen Lady Justice Elizabeth Jane Alivdiza who has been the senior resident judge for Fort Portal has been moved to the Internal Crimes Division whereas Lady Justice Dr.Winfred Nabisinde has been moved as the Jinja High Court resident judge to head the Jinja High Court circuit.

Lady Justice Cornelia Kakooza Sabiiti who has been at the Land Division has been moved to the Commercial Division of the High Court whereas Justice Isaac Muwata has been moved from the Lira High Court to the Criminal Division of the High Court in Kampala.

Also in the changes, Justice Vincent Emmy Mugabo has been moved to head the High Court circuit in Fort Portal whereas Justice Victoria N.N.Katamba is now the head of Masaka High Court Circuit.

New judges

The latest changes have also seen the newly appointed judges deployed by the Judiciary.

Among those deployed is Justice Tom Chemutai who has been sent to Jinja as the resident judge for the High Court, Lady Justice Florence Nakacwa is now the resident judge for Mukono High Court, Justice Lawrence Tweyanze is now the resident judge for the Masaka High Court , Justice Vincent Wagona to Fort Portal as the High Court resident judge and Lady Justice Alice Komuhangi deployed to the Family Division of the High Court.

“The deployment of the newly appointed judges takes immediate effect while the transfers are effective November, 8, 2021,” Zeija said in the circular.

He however asked judges on transfer to complete matters in advanced stages at their current stations before relocation to new stations and that they should not take on new matters.