The Managing director of National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), Eng. Silver Mugisha has revealed that the corporation has given the customers the month of October, as amnesty to rectify their water connections.

Mugisha made the revelation at the NWSC head office in Kampala, Nakasero while unveiling a new campaign that will clamp down on water theft.

He urged the staff who carried out the illegal connections to return to the field and rectify their mistakes before the law takes its course.

Mugisha explained that after the period has elapsed, staff caught carrying out illegal connections will lose their employment while customers will be prosecuted according to the law.

Mugisha revealed that the corporation loses about Shs 5 billion in water theft monthly, warning that the vice is affecting provision of services to other Ugandans.

He said that although the corporation has a team of dedicated staff, there are some bad apples who are conniving with customers to carry out illegal connections costing the corporation billions in revenue.

“When it comes to water, you can’t avoid losses, but the water losses we have right now are slightly above what it should be according to our plans. We estimate that in Kampala, we lose about Shs 2 billion per month and Shs 5 billion across the country. This is money that we can plough into service extensions and serve more people,” he said.

The managing director said that recently, the corporation sent out its team to conduct house to house service verifications, and the reports from the field reveal that some customers collaborate with NWSC staff to carry out illegal connections.

Mugisha said there is no excuse people can give to steal water because the cost is affordable.

He said only greed could explain the rampant water theft, especially among the rich people.