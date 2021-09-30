Opposition Members of Parliament, Muhammad Ssegirinya were on Wednesday remanded to Kigo prison after being arraigned in court over fresh charges.

The duo that was over two weeks ago remanded over the charges related to the recent spate of killings in greater Masaka region where last week and this week respectively re-arrested by security.

On Wednesday, the duo was taken to Masaka Central Police station to record statements before they were arraigned before chief magistrate Grace Wakooli and fresh charges read for them together with one Jackson Kanyike, a boda boda rider in Makindye, Kampala district.

The magistrate read murder charges against the trio and 10 others who appeared before a zom video link having been remanded earlier.

The group was remanded until October 13, 2021.

The legislators were later arraigned before another Chief Magistrate, Charles Yeteise who read fresh murder charges against them.

According to the charge sheet, the duo and others still at large allegedly murdered Joseph Bwanika at Kisekka B village in Lwengo district but were not allowed to take plea since the charges are capital in nature and only triable by High Court.

Sickness

The duo who had earlier been seen limping and in pain in what has been concluded to have been acts of torture orchestrated on the legislators told court that their health condition was deteriorating and sought permission for the required specialized medical attention.

“Our medical insurances cater for everything and because of a history of our sicknesses, we pray that they allow us follow our medical insurance with our appropriate doctors,”Ssewanyana asked court.

However, the prison warders however insisted the prison hospital can manage the medical condition of the inmates and noted that in case it cant be handled, they can be referred to a better facility.

The duo was remanded to Kigo prison until October, 13, 2021.