Opposition Members of Parliament have vowed that they will not step foot in Parliament, until the government releases incarcerated fellow MPs, Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana.

The MPs also want government to explain the whereabouts of opposition supporters who have been in detention since election campaigns.

The decision was revealed by opposition chief whip John Nambeshe who said that the opposition has decided to speak with one voice.

“After a brief meeting with all opposition members, we have decided not to step foot in Parliament until the government presents in court, and sets free all our members,” Nambeshe told the press.

Nambeshe said that they want government to not only release National Unity Platform (NUP) MPs Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana but all their supporters as well.

“They should set free not only Ssewanyana and Ssegirinya, but even our supporters who are in detention,” Nambeshe said.

MPs Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana are currently battling over 6 counts of charges, including terrorism and murder with prosecution alleging that the two involved themselves in the killing spate that rocked Greater Masaka recently.

Nambeshe said that if the government has any charges against Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana, they should be produced in courts of law, and charged accordingly other than denying them their rights.